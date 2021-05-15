Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,656 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $38,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $313.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.60. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $205.55 and a 1 year high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

