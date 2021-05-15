Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 43,114 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $31,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freed Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,557,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,815,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,094,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,040,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,815,000.

ONEQ opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.81. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

