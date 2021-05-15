Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 44,099 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $38,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 859.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 32,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,895,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $101.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

