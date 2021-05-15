Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,753 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $31,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $247.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average is $229.08. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

