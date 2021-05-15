Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,047 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $25,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $203.80 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.35 and a 52-week high of $210.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.74.

