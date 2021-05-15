Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $25,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.04 and its 200 day moving average is $163.34. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.78 and a 1 year high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

