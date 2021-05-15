Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,563 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $364.12 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $242.10 and a 52-week high of $388.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

