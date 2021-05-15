Community Bank System, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU opened at $81.12 on Friday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.