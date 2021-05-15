Comparing Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Patient Portal Technologies alerts:

65.8% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A International Money Express 8.65% 52.83% 15.07%

Risk and Volatility

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.48, meaning that its share price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Patient Portal Technologies and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67

International Money Express has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Money Express $319.60 million 1.76 $19.61 million $0.82 17.56

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Summary

International Money Express beats Patient Portal Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Patient Portal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patient Portal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.