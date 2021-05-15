Comparing ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) & Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ReNeuron Group and Iberdrola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Iberdrola 1 6 7 0 2.43

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ReNeuron Group has a beta of -23.52, suggesting that its stock price is 2,452% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReNeuron Group and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A Iberdrola 10.44% 7.63% 2.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReNeuron Group and Iberdrola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNeuron Group $7.53 million 8.29 -$14.51 million ($0.45) -4.36 Iberdrola $40.82 billion 2.15 $3.82 billion N/A N/A

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group.

Summary

Iberdrola beats ReNeuron Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also developing CTX-derived exosomes, which are Nano-sized packages of information released by CTX cells. ReNeuron Group plc has a research agreement with U.S. biotechnology company in the discovery and development of novel gene silencing-based therapeutics. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; development of green hydrogen projects; and distribution and sale of gas. It has a total installed capacity of 55,111 MW; total renewable installed capacity of 34,923 MW; and 1,206,783 KM of transmission power lines, as well as serves approximately 34 million consumers. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self-consumption, and electric vehicles for residential customers; and management of energy facilities and supplies for industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

