Comparing SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) & Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Opera has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Opera and SecureWorks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $334.86 million 3.64 $57.90 million $0.55 18.56 SecureWorks $552.77 million 2.02 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -70.89

Opera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Opera and SecureWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00 SecureWorks 3 2 0 0 1.40

Opera currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.88%. SecureWorks has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 47.21% 3.48% 3.10% SecureWorks -3.12% 0.43% 0.27%

Summary

Opera beats SecureWorks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. It operates in India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. As of January 13, 2021, Opera Limited (NasdaqGS : OPRA) operates as subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing. The company was founded in March and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

