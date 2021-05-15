Comparing Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Range Resources and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 4 10 7 0 2.14 Viper Energy Partners 0 2 12 0 2.86

Range Resources presently has a consensus price target of $10.11, suggesting a potential downside of 22.46%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $15.36, suggesting a potential downside of 17.18%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Range Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Range Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.83 billion 1.20 -$1.72 billion $0.40 32.60 Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 9.70 $46.28 million $0.13 142.69

Viper Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Range Resources. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -125.90% -0.26% -0.09% Viper Energy Partners -60.82% 0.67% 0.50%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Range Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

