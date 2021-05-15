Compound (COMP) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Compound coin can now be bought for $745.43 or 0.01513372 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $3.85 billion and approximately $432.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,164,756 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

