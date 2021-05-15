Compound Hits Market Cap of $3.85 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $745.43 or 0.01513372 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $3.85 billion and approximately $432.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,164,756 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

