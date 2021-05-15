Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 16.3% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 47,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

