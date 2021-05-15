Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.84 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,384,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

