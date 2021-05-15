Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.16 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

