Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 550 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.46. The company has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $166.18 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.