Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,340 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,877,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,781,000 after purchasing an additional 49,052 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

