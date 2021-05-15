Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 211,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $32.24 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.