Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,242.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,958.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

