Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. The Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $232.70 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

