Conflux Network Market Capitalization Hits $613.56 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $613.56 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001532 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,099.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.90 or 0.07933407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.68 or 0.02577347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.38 or 0.00649447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00207994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.30 or 0.00813527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.88 or 0.00667127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.59 or 0.00585442 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 832,510,006 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

