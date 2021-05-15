Connectome Trading 29.1% Lower This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $273,613.05 and approximately $628,658.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.03 or 0.01151296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00066283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00114766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061690 BTC.

About Connectome

CNTM is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.