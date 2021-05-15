ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $82,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.