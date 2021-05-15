Constellation (DAG) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $120.16 million and $4.37 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0948 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.14 or 0.01155075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00067199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00115658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00062145 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.