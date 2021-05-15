Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0869 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $110.15 million and $2.55 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00088856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.01114553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00114782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061164 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

