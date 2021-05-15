Constitution Capital LLC Sells 15,262 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,262 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.2% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

NYSE DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $104.27 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

