Content Neutrality Network Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $450,183.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

