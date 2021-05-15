ContentBox (BOX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.00329957 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001573 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,726,347 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.