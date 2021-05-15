CONTRACOIN Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $122,332.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00125973 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,184,716 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

