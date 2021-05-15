ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issues Earnings Results

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CFRX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.83. 352,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,345. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

CFRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, WBB Securities initiated coverage on ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

