Contrasting Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 11.48% 5.06% 0.76% Brookline Bancorp 11.92% 4.50% 0.49%

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $11.48 million 3.59 $800,000.00 N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 3.47 $87.72 million $1.10 15.25

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cincinnati Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.50%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases for equipment financing for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

