Convergence 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.11 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market capitalization of $51.52 million and $3.11 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Convergence Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 622,899,318 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

