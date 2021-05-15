Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

CORT opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $253,939.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $944,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,489 shares of company stock worth $1,272,189 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

