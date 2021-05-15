Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,942 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.94% of Core-Mark worth $121,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Core-Mark by 24.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CORE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of CORE opened at $42.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.