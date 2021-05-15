Coreto (COR) Market Cap Hits $3.23 Million

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Coreto has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $243,081.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00095178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00542284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00235003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.48 or 0.01177984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.72 or 0.01213695 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.