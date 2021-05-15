Cornichon Tops 1-Day Volume of $367.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $367.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00092797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00525755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.97 or 0.00236272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005119 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.33 or 0.01152619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.52 or 0.01223281 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,967,144 coins and its circulating supply is 17,725,296 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

