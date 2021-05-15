Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,260 shares of company stock worth $342,478. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFC. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

