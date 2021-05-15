Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research firms have commented on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

CRTX opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

