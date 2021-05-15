Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $68.55 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 7.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,339.00 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

