Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$5.97. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.97, with a volume of 310,278 shares trading hands.

CJR.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -8.20%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

