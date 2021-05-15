Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 716.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,075.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 451,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $159,287,000 after acquiring an additional 413,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $384.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

