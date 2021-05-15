Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

