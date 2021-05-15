COTI Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. COTI has a market capitalization of $285.42 million and approximately $216.78 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00094936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00531231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00233979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005164 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.26 or 0.01179428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.25 or 0.01219273 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

