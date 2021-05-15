Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Cousins Properties worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $35.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

