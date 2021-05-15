Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 122,481 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $9,365,000.

TBCPU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

