Cowen AND Company LLC Buys New Stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGCAU. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,458,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,980,000.

OTCMKTS NGCAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

