Cowen AND Company LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,691,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,439,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.78 and a 12-month high of $177.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.