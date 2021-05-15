Cowen AND Company LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 167.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

